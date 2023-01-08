ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 1,155 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $5,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $373,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the second quarter worth $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $642.00 to $846.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $820.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.43.

BlackRock Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $738.00 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $503.12 and a 12 month high of $899.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $708.04 and a 200-day moving average of $661.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $110.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.70 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.18 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 53.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,500,654.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total transaction of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.58, for a total transaction of $10,009,468.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 549,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,500,654.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,860 shares of company stock valued at $44,060,191 in the last ninety days. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

