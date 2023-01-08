ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Acquires 792 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,213 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,425 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 3,232 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,950 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 188,068 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,847,000 after purchasing an additional 8,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 113,011 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

SBUX stock opened at $106.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $122.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.89. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $109.71.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.18% and a negative return on equity of 39.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $1,518,824.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,798,922.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total transaction of $723,030.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,044.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.