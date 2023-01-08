ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Increases Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,408 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in KLA by 61.4% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the second quarter valued at $33,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $397.59 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $250.20 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $374.07 and a 200 day moving average of $347.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.84. KLA had a net margin of 33.28% and a return on equity of 120.41%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 24.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.53.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

