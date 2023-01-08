ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Raises Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Amgen were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 420.0% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Insider Activity at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $275.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $276.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $214.39 and a 1-year high of $296.67. The company has a market cap of $146.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 62.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amgen from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.57.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.