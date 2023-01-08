ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Raises Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COST. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $482.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $490.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $406.51 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Tigress Financial cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.68.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

