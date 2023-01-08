ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Takes Position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MKTX. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its position in MarketAxess by 34.2% during the second quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 1,961,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,179,000 after buying an additional 499,907 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MarketAxess by 7,501.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 348,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,628,000 after buying an additional 344,316 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in MarketAxess by 46.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 807,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $206,690,000 after buying an additional 257,850 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in MarketAxess by 405.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 235,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,331,000 after buying an additional 188,994 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in MarketAxess by 121.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,661,000 after buying an additional 136,342 shares during the period. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MKTX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $289.00 to $274.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $284.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.33.

MarketAxess Price Performance

MKTX opened at $314.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $269.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.89. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $217.44 and a 12-month high of $390.13.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.41 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 34.47% and a return on equity of 23.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

About MarketAxess

(Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.