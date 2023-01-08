ICON One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1.54 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 8th. During the last seven days, ICON has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. ICON has a market capitalization of $143.91 million and $1.54 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000899 BTC on popular exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 943,358,088 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 943,351,627.0742348 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.15218424 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $1,980,547.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.