ICON Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.61 Million (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One ICON coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular exchanges. ICON has a total market capitalization of $143.55 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ICON has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

ICON Profile

ICON is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 952,265,643 coins and its circulating supply is 943,361,759 coins. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 952,265,643 with 943,351,627.0742348 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.15218424 USD and is down -0.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $1,980,547.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.