iExec RLC (RLC) Price Hits $1.33 on Major Exchanges

iExec RLC (RLC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for about $1.33 or 0.00007844 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $107.70 million and $15.08 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its launch date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.30483534 USD and is up 5.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $11,617,406.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

