Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $187.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $172.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $202.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $206.29.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 3.7 %

ITW opened at $226.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.64. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $248.16. The stock has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.11.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.82%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 1,390 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $221.81 per share, for a total transaction of $308,315.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 118,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,394,059.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CNB Bank increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 723.1% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 51.0% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

