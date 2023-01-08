Insider Selling: Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Insider Sells $52,337.06 in Stock

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) insider Nigel Crockett sold 1,801 shares of Bicycle Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $52,337.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,112.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Bicycle Therapeutics Stock Performance

Bicycle Therapeutics stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $931.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 0.78. Bicycle Therapeutics plc has a 1-year low of $12.08 and a 1-year high of $54.80.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 669.65% and a negative return on equity of 31.56%. As a group, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bicycle Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 550,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,160,000 after buying an additional 350,592 shares in the last quarter. Tekla Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 143.9% in the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,040,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,456,000 after buying an additional 613,696 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 146.6% in the 2nd quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC now owns 131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 51,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 22,085 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I started coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.64.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

