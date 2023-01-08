Insider Selling: Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells $189,111.76 in Stock

Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.28, for a total value of $189,111.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 141,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,067,851.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of Block stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $224,845.20.

SQ opened at $68.99 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.34 and a 52-week high of $152.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.16.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative return on equity of 2.10% and a negative net margin of 2.97%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on Block from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Block from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Block from $99.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Block from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Block by 95.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Block during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Block during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Block during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

