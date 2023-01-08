Insider Selling: Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) Director Sells $20,960.80 in Stock

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) Director Beverley J. Mcclure sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $20,960.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,463 shares in the company, valued at $765,930.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Horace Mann Educators Price Performance

NYSE:HMN opened at $37.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.41. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a 52-week low of $32.60 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.85 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 4.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Horace Mann Educators Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horace Mann Educators

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.52%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,076,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $254,178,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,033,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $177,618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,629 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,211,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,328,000 after purchasing an additional 47,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,553,176 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $59,611,000 after purchasing an additional 28,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Horace Mann Educators by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,476,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,745,000 after acquiring an additional 140,973 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Horace Mann Educators in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

Featured Articles

