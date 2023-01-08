Insider Selling: Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) COO Sells $120,100.00 in Stock

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) COO Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $120,100.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 546,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,123,014.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Clem also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.83, for a total value of $109,150.00.

On Tuesday, November 1st, Brian Clem sold 5,000 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $102,850.00.

Oak Street Health Stock Up 1.8 %

Oak Street Health stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.29. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $30.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.07. Oak Street Health had a negative return on equity of 1,883.59% and a negative net margin of 26.04%. The company had revenue of $545.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.28 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OSH shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upgraded Oak Street Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oak Street Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Street Health

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $164,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

