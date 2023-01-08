Insider Selling: Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Director Sells $34,660.00 in Stock

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $34,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,048.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Photronics Trading Up 4.8 %

NASDAQ PLAB opened at $17.50 on Friday. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Photronics during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Photronics in the 1st quarter worth about $1,272,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Photronics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 53,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Photronics Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th.

(Get Rating)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

