Insider Selling: Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Insider Sells $886,387.32 in Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) insider Lars Ekman sold 15,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $886,387.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at $13,603.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Lars Ekman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Lars Ekman sold 15,833 shares of Prothena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $995,579.04.

Prothena Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of PRTA opened at $53.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.40. Prothena Co. plc has a 1-year low of $21.06 and a 1-year high of $66.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $1.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.74 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 3,036.03% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PRTA shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Prothena from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Prothena

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $561,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Prothena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 663,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after buying an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP bought a new position in Prothena in the 1st quarter worth $9,799,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Prothena in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

