Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stake Reduced by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,715 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Insulet were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC raised its position in Insulet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,213 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 4,485 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

Insulet Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PODD stock opened at $292.31 on Friday. Insulet Co. has a 12 month low of $181.00 and a 12 month high of $320.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1,217.96 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $294.47 and a 200-day moving average of $261.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.28. Insulet had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Insulet from $238.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Insulet from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Insulet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Insulet from $270.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Insulet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.23.

Insider Activity at Insulet

In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.88, for a total value of $4,228,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,789 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,723.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Dan Manea sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.62, for a total value of $58,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,409.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,858 shares of company stock worth $8,507,309. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

