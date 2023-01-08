InterDigital, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:IDCC)

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, January 25th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 10th.

InterDigital has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect InterDigital to earn $2.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.2%.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $58.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. InterDigital has a fifty-two week low of $40.23 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.30. InterDigital had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDCC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut InterDigital from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On InterDigital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of InterDigital by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,385,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in InterDigital by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.