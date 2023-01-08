Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 12,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of QQQM opened at $110.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $118.50. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a one year low of $104.62 and a one year high of $160.45.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.