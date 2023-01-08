Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) PT Raised to $18.50

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Invesco from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Invesco from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.62.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $19.17 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Invesco has a 1 year low of $13.20 and a 1 year high of $25.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.09). Invesco had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 18.21%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Invesco during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 264.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Invesco during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco by 99.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,289 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.