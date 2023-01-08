Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Acquired by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,243 shares during the quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Absolute Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 11.8% in the third quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 90.7% in the third quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 68,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $2,076,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $45.19 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $49.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.