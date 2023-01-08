Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) Shares Sold by Harfst & Associates Inc.

Harfst & Associates Inc. trimmed its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TFG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 13,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of SPLV opened at $64.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.60 and its 200-day moving average is $62.67. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.99 and a fifty-two week high of $69.82.

