Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Stock Holdings Boosted by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RPV. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 787.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RPV opened at $82.56 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.47 and a twelve month high of $88.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.48.

