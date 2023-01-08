Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) Shares Sold by Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IOVA. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 38.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics by 1,459.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 6,190 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics stock opened at $6.36 on Friday. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

Iovance Biotherapeutics ( NASDAQ:IOVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Iain D. Dukes bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Iovance Biotherapeutics news, Director Wayne P. Rothbaum acquired 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.50 per share, with a total value of $65,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,067,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,437,664.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iain D. Dukes acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.10 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,000 shares in the company, valued at $134,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 10,031,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,190,280. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

IOVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.82.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

