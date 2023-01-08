iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) Shares Sold by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,529 shares during the period. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. DMG Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 122.2% in the third quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 25,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,210.0% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 554,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after purchasing an additional 512,175 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 978,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after purchasing an additional 173,735 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IGSB opened at $50.18 on Friday. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $53.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.02.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.118 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.