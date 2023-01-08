iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors cut its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 93 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB opened at $133.14 on Friday. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $104.29 and a 52 week high of $144.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $132.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

