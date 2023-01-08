iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Grove Bank & Trust’s 5th Largest Position

Grove Bank & Trust decreased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 206,245 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 2.7% of Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Grove Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coury Firm Asset Management LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 15,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 2.6 %

BATS IEFA opened at $63.91 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.20 and a 200-day moving average of $59.01.

