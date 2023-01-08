iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 190,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,185 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up 1.3% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA FSB grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 35,055,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,703,000 after purchasing an additional 724,511 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,568,000 after purchasing an additional 256,852 shares during the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 124,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 897,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,044,000 after purchasing an additional 19,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 449,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,879,000 after purchasing an additional 167,413 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 2.2 %

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.24. 15,270,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,374,121. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.90. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $62.12.

