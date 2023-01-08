iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Securian Asset Management Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,465,157 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,815 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Securian Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $83,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 7,150.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,239,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180,961 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,280,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,687,000 after acquiring an additional 22,623 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,643,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,540,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares in the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,421,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,011,000 after acquiring an additional 107,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,262,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,959,000 after acquiring an additional 109,179 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $64.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.08. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.