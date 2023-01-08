iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG) Position Reduced by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IXG – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,233 shares during the quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Global Financials ETF worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IXG. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $55,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $227,000. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF during the second quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Financials ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Financials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXG opened at $73.04 on Friday. iShares Global Financials ETF has a 1-year low of $59.97 and a 1-year high of $86.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.76.

iShares Global Financials ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Global Financials Sector Index Fund, formerly iShares Global Financials ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s deems part of the financial sector of the economy and important to global markets, as represented by the S&P Global 1200 Financials Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.