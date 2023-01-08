iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) is Community Bank N.A.’s 4th Largest Position

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 242,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,560 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for 2.9% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $18,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 39,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, JMG Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

NASDAQ ACWI traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $87.07. 5,254,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,122,576. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $106.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.90.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

