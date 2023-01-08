iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Shares Purchased by Austin Private Wealth LLC

Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 266,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,127 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.1% of Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Austin Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $19,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 136.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,324.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $86.90 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.34.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.