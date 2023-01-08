iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Comerica Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $78,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 26,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $33,422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $214.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $220.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.80. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $297.29.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

