iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Robinson Value Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 4,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 191,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,763,000 after buying an additional 13,794 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after buying an additional 32,591 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 203,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,316,000 after buying an additional 55,821 shares during the period. Finally, W Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IWD stock traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $155.43. 2,911,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,801,655. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.93. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.