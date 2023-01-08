Jacobs Engineering Group’s (J) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group (LON:J – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on J. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 180 ($2.17) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.89) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.37) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 161 ($1.94) to GBX 206 ($2.48) and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 221.60 ($2.67).

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

