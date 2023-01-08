Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pacira BioSciences in a report released on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now anticipates that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.98. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pacira BioSciences’ current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.30 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 12.34%.

Pacira BioSciences Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on PCRX. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of PCRX opened at $37.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 90.44 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.84. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $36.76 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacira BioSciences

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 14,433.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 380.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacira BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth $152,000.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for healthcare practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature only to targeted nerves.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.