Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AstraZeneca PLC’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for AstraZeneca in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will earn $3.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.32. The consensus estimate for AstraZeneca’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AstraZeneca’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.71 EPS.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 29.40%.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 118 ($1.42) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.58) to £130 ($156.63) in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,509.78.

Shares of AZN opened at $70.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $219.40 billion, a PE ratio of 105.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 45,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

