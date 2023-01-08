Jet Protocol Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $12.79 Million (JET)

Jet Protocol (JET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $12.79 million and $52,349.49 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded down 34.7% against the dollar. One Jet Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Jet Protocol alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012878 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00037631 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00040690 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001243 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005877 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018671 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00234869 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003771 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Jet Protocol Profile

Jet Protocol (JET) is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol. The official website for Jet Protocol is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Jet Protocol is 0.00755708 USD and is down -0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $55,863.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://jetprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jet Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jet Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jet Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jet Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jet Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.