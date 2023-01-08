JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $32.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $28.00.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $29.40.

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $20.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -23.05 and a beta of 0.33. JFrog has a twelve month low of $16.36 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.42.

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $71.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.08 million. JFrog had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that JFrog will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,612,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,405,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,612,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,405,625.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Yoav Landman sold 20,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $402,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 7,401,542 shares in the company, valued at $148,770,994.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 237,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,684 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 98.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

