JOE (JOE) One Day Trading Volume Tops $603,019.81

JOE (JOE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 8th. JOE has a total market capitalization of $46.61 million and $603,019.81 worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000845 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, JOE has traded 7.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003950 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 43.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00431262 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $241.08 or 0.01419769 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,172.33 or 0.30460894 BTC.

JOE Token Profile

JOE was first traded on June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 420,304,079 tokens and its circulating supply is 325,718,033 tokens. JOE’s official Twitter account is @traderjoe_xyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. JOE’s official message board is joecontent.substack.com. The official website for JOE is www.traderjoexyz.com/#/home.

Buying and Selling JOE

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

