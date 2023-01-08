Joystick Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $40.16 Million (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 8th. One Joystick token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001157 BTC on popular exchanges. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $40.16 million and approximately $140,165.54 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Joystick has traded 60.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00012859 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00037571 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00040473 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001244 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005900 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018686 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.68 or 0.00234388 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Joystick Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It was first traded on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official website is joystickgaming.io. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.19792721 USD and is down -0.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $97,978.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

