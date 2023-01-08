JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates GBX 320 Price Target for easyJet (LON:EZJ)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 320 ($3.86) price objective on easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.01) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 700 ($8.43) price target on easyJet in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group set a GBX 600 ($7.23) price target on easyJet in a report on Monday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 606 ($7.30) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 330 ($3.98) price target on easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 555.75 ($6.70).

LON:EZJ opened at GBX 372.20 ($4.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 170.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 369.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 361.52. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 276.87 ($3.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 729.20 ($8.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47.

In related news, insider Ryanne van der Eijk purchased 10,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 389 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of £39,646.88 ($47,767.33). Insiders have bought 10,321 shares of company stock worth $4,009,570 in the last ninety days.

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. It also engages in the sale of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. As of September 30, 2022, it operated 320 aircrafts, 988 routes, and 153 airports.

