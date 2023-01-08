JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Stake Lowered by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 327,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,828 shares during the period. JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF makes up about 3.3% of Sunflower Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sunflower Bank N.A.’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $14,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPIB. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 80,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 11.1% in the second quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 74,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

JPIB opened at $46.60 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53.

