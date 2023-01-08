Kava 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $15.80 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 8th. Kava has a market capitalization of $242.07 million and approximately $15.80 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00003840 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kava has traded up 21.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.84 or 0.00069897 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00061484 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001141 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00009386 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00023929 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000237 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000941 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Kava Profile

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 372,225,068 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,260,793 tokens. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

