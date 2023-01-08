KickToken (KICK) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $730,654.11

KickToken (KICK) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 8th. One KickToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $730,654.11 and approximately $155,127.17 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012785 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00037203 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00042295 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005830 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00018826 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.52 or 0.00236284 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003724 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000098 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 122,440,645 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,440,644 tokens. The official website for KickToken is kickex.com. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

KickToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 122,441,036.55868056. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00609535 USD and is down -0.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $145,109.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.