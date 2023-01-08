Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $19,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $28,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 103.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $138.45 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08. The stock has a market cap of $46.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.88%.

KMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $137.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.36.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

