Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Bought by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 193,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 12,257 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,180 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a 200 day moving average of $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.77 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $109,320 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

See Also

