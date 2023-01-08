Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Cut by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,103 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 669.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $405,200,000 after purchasing an additional 18,643,966 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 105.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,448,204 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $309,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,471,502 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,019,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234,559 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 199.3% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $150,186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,705,000. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,942. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $109,320. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

