KlayUniverse Price Tops $0.0298 on Major Exchanges (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 8th. KlayUniverse has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and $603.68 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 26.2% against the U.S. dollar. One KlayUniverse token can now be purchased for about $0.0298 or 0.00000176 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About KlayUniverse

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official website is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.03937516 USD and is up 10.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $844.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

