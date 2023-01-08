Klingman & Associates LLC Acquires 33 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 898,976 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,358,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242,548 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 31.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,396,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,839,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,532,024,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063,557 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,869,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,044,000 after acquiring an additional 83,299 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.45.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 100 shares in the company, valued at $1,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 49,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.88, for a total value of $18,304,306.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,948,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,387,552,272.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny purchased 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $374,908,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 369,491 shares of company stock worth $128,245,806 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $362.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $344.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.50, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $363.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $335.83. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $231.87 and a fifty-two week high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

